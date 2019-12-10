Zamfara: Mutawalle warns mischief makers

Zamfara state governor, Bello Muhammad, has warned those alluding the arrest of some perceived offenders to his office, to desist because “I have no hand in it.”

The denial is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Zailani Bappa forwarded to Newsdiaryonline on Tuesday.

According to the statement, “some mischievous persons in the state are alluding the arrest of offenders to his person, or his office, or both.

“His Excellency wishes to draw the attention of all and sundry that he has no hands in the arrest of any offender within and outside the state.

“Anyone who finds himself in collusion course with the law should courageously face his travails with the law of the land and desist from blame game on the office of the Governor”.

“The Police and, indeed, all other Security operatives are not my property, nor are they working for my personal interest but for the well being of Zamfara State and Nigeria as a whole “, the Governor further observed.

He contended that for a while, after the attainment of peace in the state, some enemies of the state, had indulged themselves in making inflammatory statements and “actions aimed at reversing the hands of the clock.”

“Those arrested and taken to court, willingly broke the law and are apprehended by the law, not by Governor Matawalle. They should be courageous enough to own up their mischief and defend themselves before the law” the Governor advised.