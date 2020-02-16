Zamfara: Mrs Muhammad empowers 1,800 women

Mrs Aishatu Bello Muhammad, wife of Zamfara state governor, has empowered 1,800 women, ravaged by bandit attacks in the North Senatorial District.

Speaking in Kauran Namoda at the occasion, she stressed that the fight against insecurity could only be successful if women and the youths were empowered economically.

The beneficiaries are from the four local government areas of Zamfara North Senatorial District including Zurmi, Birnin Magaji, Shinkafi, and Kaura Namoda.

According to the First Lady, banditry had affected the lives of the people of the state, especially women and the youths, a situation that necessitated the need for the state government to provide support for women, in order to become economically self-reliant.

While emphasizing that empowering women is important in ensuring better and secured society, Mrs Muhammad assured of her resolve to make women have formidable means of livelihood.