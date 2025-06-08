‎Zamfara: Matawalle woos Lawal to APC

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎The Minister of State for Defence and the immediate past Governor of Zamfara, Dr Bello Matawalle, has formerly invited Gov. Dauda Lawal to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).



‎



‎By Shuaib Sadiq



‎



‎The Minister of State for Defence and the immediate past Governor of Zamfara, Dr Bello Matawalle, has formerly invited Gov. Dauda Lawal to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).



‎



‎This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Sunday by Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara,former Commissioner for Information in the state.



‎



‎He said that the minister made the call on Saturday at his residence in his hometown Maradun, while receiving thousands of supporters who paid him a Sallah homage.



‎



‎He urged Lawal, who was voted on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the Progressives for progress of the state.



‎



‎According to the minister, instead of Lawal trying to sneak into the party, he should come out in the open to follow the proper channel and join the party.



‎



‎



‎



‎“Dauda Lawal should come and join the APC rather than the hide-and-seek type of game the Governor is currently playing,” Matawalle was quoted as adding.



‎



‎The minister assured Lawal that he does not hold any grudge against him, adding that Lawal was highly welcome into the comfortable fold of the APC.



‎



‎Matawalle also urged Lawal to embrace the APC to join what he described as the trailblazer of security, progress, developments, peace and tranquility.



‎



‎



‎



‎The minister emphasised that President Bola Tinubu, as a progressive leader, was a good manager of peace and tranquility.



‎



‎“President Tinubu’s focus is on the development of the country and welcomes all wishing to join the trailblazer of peace, harmony growth and development.”



‎



‎Matawalle assured his teeming supporters of his commitment to their welfare and urged them to continue to support Tinubu for the realisation of his Renewed Hope Agenda.



‎



‎



‎



‎The minister urged the APC supporters in the state to support the president particularly in the areas of security, agriculture, health, social wellbeing and economic development.



‎



‎



‎



‎He said the president had Zamfara at heart and he was always looking forward to salvaging its current situation of insecurity and economic hardship.



‎



‎



‎



‎Matawalle appealed to the people of the state to give their maximum support to the laudable desire of the president.



‎



‎The minister recalled how the Tinubu’s administration recently eliminated several terrorists’ kingpins and their foot soldiers, who were hitherto terrorising the state, the region and the county in general.



‎



‎



‎



‎He said the president had recently ordered the security operatives to bring to an end, the spate of insecurity in northern Nigeria before the end of the year.



‎



‎Matawalle said the the Ministry of Defence and the security high commands were tirelessly working out modalities to ensure compliance with the presidential directives.



‎



‎



‎



‎He, however, lamented that Zamfara Government was not doing very well in terms of fighting banditry and welfare of the people of the state.



‎



‎



‎



‎Matawalle said the Zamfara situation was so in spite of the huge monthly federal allocations being deployed to the state.



‎



‎



‎



‎The minister, therefore, enjoined Lawal to justify the humongous federal allocations by providing developmental projects and basic infrastructure across the state.(NAN)



‎