Zamfara: Matawalle to meet with Chinese investors in Beijing

Governor Bello Muhammad will meet in Beijing, with 11 Chinese companies that have indicated interest to invest in the state.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor, Zailani Bappa, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Friday, the meeting is convened at the instance of the companies, in view of the conducive environment achieved for investments to thrive in the state.

A letter earlier transmitted to the State Government by Converge Business Group, on behalf of the Chinese business group reads: “The purpose of the meeting is for His Excellency and his delegation to discuss with the Chief Executives/ Representatives of Chinese companies

who are willing and ready to invest in Zamfara State’s abundant investment opportunities in several sectors such as in Mining, Agriculture, Animal

husbandry, Food processing and other related fields”.

The letter further added that, “during the meeting, the two sides would explore the possibilities of forming partnerships that would lead to the economic prosperity of

Zamfara state and Nigeria in general for a win-win outcome.”

Governor Matawalle expressed his enthusiasm that the state is now a golden hub for investors across the globe.

He assured that the doors of his administration were opened for genuine investors in order to open the economy of the state to healthy competition and advancement.

The 11 companies Chief Executives billed for discussion with the Governor include Xu Qingyuan, Executive Director, Yangtai Jinpeng Minin; Richard Lee/Zhenquan, Executive Director, China-Africa

Friendship Economic and Trade Development Foundation; Cai Yong, Vice President, Elion Resource Group of Companies; Sun Jian, President, Green Grass in Inner Mongolia Yuan

Ecological Technology Development Company and Zhu Jinhu, Agriculture Department Director, Yi Fa Law Firm.

Others are Huang Qinxian, Secretary General, China Investment Association, China Investment Association member companies; Zhaquan li, Chairman of China-Africa Fortune Forumn; Che jindan, General Manager of Liaoning Chaoyang Youzhu Building Materials Technology Development Co., Ltd; Wang Hui, Beijing Zhongtuo Mining General Manager and Tan Jianjun, General Manager of Guangdong Hefa Technology Co Ltd.