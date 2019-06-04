Zamfara: Matawalle commends Police over arrest of bandits’ arms supply suspect

#TrackNigeria: Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Tuesday commended the police for the recent arrest of a suspected supplier of food and arms to bandits in bushes in the state.

He made the commendation when he visited the police command in the state in Gusau.

The governor, who was conducted round the command headquarters by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Celestine Okoye, directed that an abandoned eight-bedroom building in the premises should be completed immediately.

He said that his visit to the command was part of his programme of encouraging security agencies in the fight against armed banditry and other crimes in the state.

“As the chief security officer, l will not shy away from my responsibilities in this regard but will always be in the lead to find lasting solution to the security challenges facing the state,” Matawalle said.

Receiving the governor, Okoye disclosed that the suspected arms supplier, who he gave his name as Sani Rabiu was tracked by the police with a consignment to bandits’ hideout in Ajjah bush in Gusau Local Government Area.

According to him, the food suspect doubled as gun runner and supplied the food and other necessities to the bandits who terrorize communities particularly in Gusau and Tsafe local government areas.

He said that the suspect met with his waterloo when he was caught with 10 mini-trucks loaded with assorted food items meant for delivery to the criminals.

“We also discovered that he was carrying four AK 47 rifles and was on a road that seemed very suspicious when our vigilant patrol team stopped him.

“The road was from Sabon-birni town of Sokoto state through Munhaye village in Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state,” Okoye told the governor. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

