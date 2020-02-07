Zamfara: Local Government officials dump APC for PDP

The Chairman of Bukkuyum local government council, in Zamfara State, Nasiru Zarumi Masamar Mudi, the vice chairman, and all councillors, all of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

A statement by the Press Secretary, Jamilu Iliyasu, made available to Newsdiaryonline on Friday, said the event took place on Thursday night at Council Chambers of the Government House, Gusau.

Mudi said their decision to join the PDP was as a result of Governor Bello Muhammad’s leadership style in restoring peace and tranquility in all parts of the state within short period of time.

He maintained that the political stability, and peaceful coexistence witnessed during the first one hundred days of the Governor in office, is an indication of Matawalle’s administration, to be people oriented.

He assured the Governor that people of Bukkuyum local government area, will continue to rally round his administration.

Thanking them for their foresight in joining the ruling PDP in Zamfara, the Governor said his Administration is an all-inclusive Government where all people of Zamfara state would be treated equally with all sincerity of unity, and development.

He assured of his administration’s readiness to ensure the rapid development of all towns and villages, with a view to meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the electorate.

He cautioned the entire political class in the state against politics of bitterness, saying politicking was over, creating room for his administration to focus on ensuring good governance, peace and security and economic development of the state.