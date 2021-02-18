Zamfara lawmakers seek amnesty programme for repentant bandits

By Haruna Salami

Zamfara National Assembly Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the federal government to offer amnesty to repentant bandits in the North West geopolitical zone.

The lawmakers argued that repentant bandits should be encouraged to contribute positively to the society.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, Senator Sahabi Yau (Zamfara North) on the spate of insecurity in the state and efforts of the state governor, Bello Matawalle urged the federal government to emulate the Zamfara peace initiatives to achieve national peace.

Citing the success recorded in the Niger Delta when late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua granted amnesty to repentant bandits in the region, he added that “today, the story in that once troubled area is clearly not the same.

“The amnesty worked perfectly by turning the criminal minded into productive elements and they are usefully contributing to the society in various field of endeavour.

“Attacks on critical infrastructures including oil installations, pipeline vandalism, and adoption of expatriates in the region have drastically reduced, courtesy of the Amnesty programme.

“This is a testimony that peace cannot only be achieved through the use of excessive force; it is evident that dialogue and genuine commitment of both parties is also a vital tool in tackling insecurity”.

Consequently, the lawmakers appealed to governors in the North West regardless of their political party affiliations, to confront banditry using Governor Bello Matawalle model.

Yau added that peace is gradually returning to Zamfara, stressing that it is germane to commend the approach of Governor Matawalle.