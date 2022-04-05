Zamfara lawmaker distributes food items to 5,160 households

By Ishaq Zaki

A federal lawmaker, Alhaji Kabiru Maipalace (APC, Gusau/Tsafe) has started the distribution of Ramadan welfare package to his constituents, targeting 5,160 less privileged households.

Maipalace disclosed this while distributing the items to some of the beneficiaries on Tuesday in Gusau.

“You know, this is my annual project during Ramadan aimed at providing succour to the grassroots, especially the needy to enable them to take part in the Ramadan fast.

“A total of 5,160 beneficiaries are targeted, comprising orphans, widow-headed households, as well as less privileged youths and women.

“Other beneficiaries of the gesture consist traditional rulers, religious and community leaders and APC executives from Gusau and Tsafe Local Government Areas”, he said.

Maipalace called on people of the state to use the Ramadan period to offer special prayers for the ending of the security challenges facing the country.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the lawmaker and Chairman of the Welfare Committee, Mr Mustafa Hassan, said each of the beneficiary received 50 kg of rice, a carton of milk and carton of spaghetti and macaroni.

“We established various centers in Gusau for the distribution of the items.

“We also designed a feeding programme for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) where we provide them with breakfast”, he said. (NAN)

