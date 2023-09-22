Zamfara: Lawal summons emergency security meeting over varsity students’ abduction

By Shuaib Sadiq

Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has summoned an emergency Security Council meeting, following the recent abduction of an unspecified number of female students of the Federal University, Gusau.

The governor’s Media Aide, Mr Suleiman Idris, disclosed this in a statement issued in Gusau and made available to newsmen on Friday.

Idris stated that the meeting was necessitated by the abduction of the students from their off-campus residence in Sabo Gida Village, Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the essence of the meeting was to ensure the immediate release of the students from their abductors.

It was also meant to find a lasting solution to the lingering security breaches which, he said, had become a source of concern to the administration.

“The governor has directed his Deputy, Mani Mallam Mummuni, to provide all the necessary support to the security agencies to restore normalcy in all the affected areas,” Idris said.

According to him, during the meeting, the security chiefs assured the deputy governor of their commitment to restore peace in the state.

“They unequivocally confirmed to the deputy governor that troops had successfully rescued six of the victims.

“The security chiefs further assured him that troops had neutralised some of the kidnappers and were actively pursuing the others to ensure the safe rescue of all the victims.

“Mummuni urged the heads of the security agencies to improve troops’ presence in volatile areas for surveillance.

“He reassured the people of Zamfara that security operatives are working tirelessly to address the current security situation,” Idris said.

Force Information Officer of Operation Hadarin-Daji, Capt. Ibrahim Yahaya, had on Friday confirmed the rescue of six of the abducted female students to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau.

Yahaya had told NAN that the troops pursued the abductors into the forest, where they had their hideout.

He said that the troops engaged the abductors in a gun duel, supported by air components of the Nigerian Air Force, and rescued six of the students.

He said that several bandits were neutralised during the rescue operation which, he said, was ongoing. (NAN)

