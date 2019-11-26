Zamfara launches Social Intervention Programme

Zamfara state governor, Alhaji Bello Muhammad, has launched the State Social Intervention programme (Z-SIP) with an automatic employment of 8,690 qualified youths, that will begin to receive their allowances by the end of this week.

The launching, which took place at the JB Yakubu Secretariat in Gusau, on Tuesday, witnessed mammoth crowd of youths, who were assured by the governor, of increased attention to their plight.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media, Zailani Bappa, made available to Newsdiaryonline, the Governor noted that youth restiveness and criminality, “is aided by lack of proper engagement in productive ventures,” hence assured that his administration will continue to empower the youths through the newly launched programme.

He observed that the trend, where youth become soft targets as vehicles engaged either in abuse against their leaders in the social media or physical violence in the community, is due to lack of employment.

“My administration will pay more attention to the youth, in order to salvage them from the wickedness of bad politicians in the state.”

Governor Matawalle ordered the dispatch of all the newly recruited youth to government clinics, orphanages and other agencies relevant to their qualifications.

Earlier, Chairman of the steering Committee for the establishment of the Agency and Member, representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency, Alhaji Kabiru Ahmad, told the gathering that his Committee underwent a vigorous screening exercise to come up with a figure of 5,600 youths as pioneer employees under the proposed agency.

“But upon submission of our list to His Excellency, and after more screening, he immediately jerked up the figure to 8,690, to accommodate more youths in the kick–off of the Programme,” Ahmad revealed.

The engaged youths will be paid N10,000 monthly while their local government coordinators and supervisors will be paid N50,000, monthly.