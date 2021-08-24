Zamfara Kidnapping: minister commiserates with parents, guardians of students

August 24, 2021 Favour Lashem Project 0



 Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has commiserated with parents and guardians of kidnapped students in Zamfara.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Mrs Nneka Anibeze, the on Media minister.

According Farouq, incidents have become a case of one too many, the latest attack being the kidnapping of students from the College of Agriculture in Bakura, Zamfara by armed men.

“This news is saddening. Now, Zamfara has continued hug headlines for the wrong reasons.

“I with the parents and guardians of the affected students who were kidnapped. I them remain calm as the security agents their investigation and rescue operation.

“At this point in time, as parents and guardians, there is the need patience and allow the police and the Joint Military Task Force do their job.

“I have full confidence in their ability track and flush out these bandits whose stock in trade is kidnapping harmless citizens for ransom.

“I appeal our religious and community leaders work closely with the people as well as liaise with the various security units ensure that bandits do not find a breeding ground among them,’’ Farouq said. (NAN)

