Zamfara Kidnapping: minister commiserates with parents, guardians of students

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has commiserated with the parents and guardians of kidnapped students in Zamfara.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Mrs Nneka Anibeze, the Special Assistant on Media to the minister.

According to Farouq, the incidents have become a case of one too many, the latest attack being the kidnapping of students from the College of Agriculture in Bakura, Zamfara by armed men.

“This news is saddening. Now, Zamfara has continued to hug major headlines for the wrong reasons.

“I commiserate with the parents and guardians of the affected students who were kidnapped. I urge them to remain calm as the security agents continue their investigation and rescue operation.

“At this point in time, as parents and guardians, there is the need to exercise patience and allow the police and the Joint Military Task Force to do their job.

“I have full confidence in their ability to track and flush out these bandits whose stock in trade is kidnapping harmless citizens for ransom.

“I appeal to our religious and community leaders to work closely with the people as well as liaise with the various security units to ensure that bandits do not find a breeding ground among them,’’ Farouq said. (NAN)

