Zamfara: INEC presents certificates of return to lawmakers

#TrackNigeria: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday presented certificates of return to 24 members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly following the verdict of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had last Friday nullified all APC votes at the 2019 general elections in Zamfara state and ruled that the party had no candidates.

The five-member panel of justices in a unanimous judgement held that the party failed to conduct primary elections in accordance with the party’s rules.

The judgement declared that the political party that scored the second highest number of votes other than the APC in the elections should be declared winner of the polls.

Out of the 24 lawmakers who received the certificates, 23 were from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one came under the platform of the National Rescue Movement (NRM).

The certificates were issued to the lawmakers by the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Asma’u Maikudi.

The names of the lawmakers who received certificate and their constituencies were as follows:

Kaura Namoda North, Zaharadeen M Sada, PDP

Kaura Namoda South, Ana’s Sarkin Fada, PDP

Birnin Magaji, Nura Dahiru, PDP

Zurmi East, Salisu Usman, PDP

Zurmi West, Nasiru Mu’azu, PDP

Shinkafi, Muhammad G Ahmad, PDP

Tsafe East, Musa Bawa Musa, PDP

Tsafe West, Aliyu Na-Maigora, PDP

Gusau 1, Ibrahim Naida, PDP

Gusau 2, Shafi’u Dama, PDP

Bungudu East, Kabiru Magaji, PDP

Bungudu West, Nasiru Bello Lawal, PDP

Maru North, Yusuf Alhassan Muhammad, PDP

Maru Sourh, Kabiru Hashimu, NRM

Anka, Yusuf Muhammad, PDP

Talata Mafara North, Shamsudeen Hassan, PDP

Talata Mafara South, Aminu Yusuf Jangebe, PDP

Bakura, Tukur Jekada Birnin Tudu, PDP

Maradun I, Faruk Musa Dosara, PDP

Maradun II, Nasiru Atiku, PDP

Gummi I, AbdulNasir Ibrahim, PDP

Gummi II, Mansur Mohammed, PDP

Bukkuyum North, Ibrahim Mohammed Na’Idda, PDP

Bukkuyum South, Sani Dahiru,

In his remarks, Gov. Bello Matawallen-Maradun described the occasion as a welcome development.

Matawallen-Maradun represented by his deputy, Alhaji Mahadi Aliyu-Gusau congratulated the lawmakers for the victory, which he described as a ‘victory for democracy’ in Nigeria.

He urged the lawmakers to provide legislation that would provide solutions to various challenges of the state.

He appealed to people of the state to support the new government with prayers to succeed in the task ahead to rescue the state from insecurity, kidnappings among other ills.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC for the state, Maikudi represented by the Secretary of the Commission, Hassan Sidi, urged the lawmakers to carry out people oriented legislations that would enhance the provision of dividends of democracy to the people of the state and attainment of democratic advancement in the country.

He thanked all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the 2019 general elections in the state.

Responding on behalf of the lawmakers, Muhammad G-Ahmad from Shinkafi constituency (PDP) commended the Nigerian Judiciary for allowing justice to reign in the country.

G-Ahmed also thanked INEC for conducting free, fair and credible elections in the state.

He assured the people of the support and cooperation of the 9th assembly’s determination and commitment to move the state forward. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

