Zamfara imposes dusk-to-down curfew, closes schools

September 1, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



  Zamfara Government on Wednesday announced a dusk-to-down curfew on 13 local government areas in state.

Commissioner of Police in state Ayuba Elkana announced curfew while addressing newsmen in Gusau.

Elkana said curfew is with immediate effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a. m. daily in 13 local government areas except Gusau, state capital.

According to him, curfew takes effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a. m in Gusau, state capital until further notice.

He said curfew had been imposed as part of measures to tackle growing banditry and kidnapping in state.

commissioner also announced total and immediate closure of “all schools in the state.”

Elkana said measures followed the rate of attacks and abduction of pupils, students and even in schools across the state.

The commissioner, however, declined comment on alleged reports of a fresh abduction of students in parts of the state on Wednesday, including a secondary in Kaya, Maradun Local Government area of the state.(NAN)

