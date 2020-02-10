Zamfara: How Matawalle gives them an uppercut, By Zailani Bappa

A few months back, there were self-acclaimed political masters of Zamfara, who thought they could determine the fate of the present administration of Bello Muhammad (Matawallen Maradun. They have boasted of having the followership of the electorates in their kitty.

Many times, they claimed to have won the gubernatorial election, which they said was robbed from them by judicial fiat. They have forgotten (or ignorant of) the fact that the choice of leaders comes from God, not from the ballot box. Many ballot box choices have fallen dead before their swearing in and others were sworn-in in their stead. Other elected leaders, were sworn in and later disqualified by the Courts and given to others. In such cases, the courts are the final arbiter.

These ignorant crop of politicians must therefore know that even if they were the choice of the people, Matawalle is Allah’s choice, to Whom the same people submit. Zamfara people, being God-fearing, prefer Allah’s choice to their own choice. That is why they are all in support of Matawalle today. They have left the power mongers to their delusion.

To continue in their delusion, they boast of having the 14 local government chairmen, also in their kitty. They allegedly taxed them for a monthly meeting in Talata Mafara, where they continued to challenge Allah’s decision. In such meetings, they spit brim and fire as majority of Zamfara people listened to them with disgust.

In most of their comments, they covertly called Matawalle names. They said he is a political up-starter, in spite the fact thatnone among them has a record near that of his in the political history of Zamfara state.

Now, their major pride has slipped away from them. The gamut of the 14 local government chairmen. When Matawalle met them in office, he preferred and chose to work with them despite party differences. As a true democrat, Matawalle neither removed the chairmen from office nor muscled them financially or otherwise to toe his biddings.

However, nine months later, 8 of the 14 local government chairmen, became satisfied that Matawalle is a better leader than any one they could find in the present crop of their own political party. The therefore decided, on their own, not only to transfer their loyalty to the Government, but completely dump their political party for that of Governor Matawalle, the PDP.

Since the announcement of their defection, it has been mum on the other camp. They were taken off-guard and no longer in control of their balance, resulting from this unexpected political uppercut. But then, this is just the beginning for the better tiding to come, for the peace and progress of Zamfara state. Indeed, whoever chooses to fight God, will end up punching himself to stupor and ignoble death.

Bappa is the Special Adviser on Media and Public Relations to Governor Bello