Zamfara House of Assembly summons 2 Commissioners, Special Adviser over N37bn promissory note

The Zamfara House of Assembly has directed the state’s Attorney-General/Commissioner for Justice and his Finance Ministry counterpart to appear before it over a promissory note transaction.
Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, the House’s Director-General, Press Affairs and Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau on Monday.
He said the transaction was in connection with the N37 billion Federal Government road project refund by the immediate-past administration in the state led by Abdul’aziz Yari.
“The Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Muhammad Ahmad, gave the directives at the inaugural meeting of the committee in Gusau on Monday.
“The Assemby had last week directed its Committee of Finance and Appropriation to investigate the promissory note scandal and report to the House after two weeks.
“This invitation therefore is in line with the terms of reference and clear mandate of the committee regarding the promissory note scandal by the immediate-past administration in the state,” Jafaru-Kaura said.He quoted Ahmad as stating that the committee would work judiciously and timely to ensure it met the two-week period given to it by the House to complete the assignment.
The Attorney-General/Commissioner for Justice, Nura Zarumi, and his Finance Ministry counterpart, Rabi’u Garba, were not the only ones invited by the House.
“Others to appear before the committee are Special Adviser to Gov. Bello Matawalle on State Investment and Property Development Company, as well as the Clerk to the House, Alhaji Shehu Sa’idu Anka,” the statement said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House had on Thursday directed the suspension of the N37 billion promissory note issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).(NAN)
