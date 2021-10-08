Zamfara High Court dismisses former emir’s case against IGP, 5 others

The Zamfara State High Court 2, sitting in Gusau, on Friday dismissed the case filed by the former Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, and five others.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the dethroned emir was sacked by the Zamfara State Government for allegedly aiding banditry, among other offences, and detained him in Government House, Gusau, for 11 months.

The dethroned emir dragged the IGP and five others to court over illegal detention and defamation of character, demanding N6.5 billion as damage.

Justice Bello Shinkafi, while pronouncing judgement, said that the security, particularly police, has the right to investigate the case, considering the weight of the allegations against the dethroned emir.

The five other respondents in the suit are the state Director-General of the Department Of State Security Service (DSS), the state Commissioner of Police, Secretary to the Zamfara State Government and Assistant Director, DSS.

Speaking to newsmen after the judgement, a Counsel to the dethroned Emir, Sam Anosike, said they will study the content of the judgement carefully for an onward appeal.

“I will discuss with my applicant after studying the judgement carefully for us to prepare an appeal suit to seek redress,” Anosike said.

The Counsel to the state government, Barrister Misbahu Salahuddeen, described the judgement as sound.

“We commend the judge and the court for the microscopic process of suit filed before the court which led to the dismissal of the case entirely,” Salahuddeen explained. (NAN)

