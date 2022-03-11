Zamfara Hajj Commission seeks NSCDC’s support for 2022 Hajj operation

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

Chairman, Zamfara State Hajj Commission, Lawal Abdullahi, has sought the support of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in ensuring the success of Hajj 2022 operation in the state.

The chairman made the appealed while receiving the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Athanasious Sparks, and his management team who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Gusau on Friday.

He said that the visit was timely, as the commission was about to commence this year’s operation.

Abdullahi described the corps, in its various operational activities in the state, as hardworking and proactive in security issues.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairman used the occasion to pray for the repose of the souls of the NSCDC operatives who had lost their lives in line of duty during various operations.

He also saluted other personnel of the corps for their unrelenting efforts at combating security challenges in the state.

Speaking earlier, the NSCDC commandant said that he and his team were on a familiarisation visit to the commission and to also be abreast of their level of involvement in this year’s hajj operation.

He stressed the need for collaboration between the corps and the commission in Hajj operations, to enhance security.

Sparks, who pledged that the corps would do its best in providing security before, during and after the Hajj operations, said that enough personnel would be deployed for the exercise. (NAN)

