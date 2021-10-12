Zamfara Govt will not condone laxity, complacency in fight against banditry – Matawalle

Gov. Bello Matawale of Zamfara has warned that the State Government will not condone laxity or complacency in the fight against banditry.

Matawalle gave the warning while swearing in 18 commissioners, 16 special advisers, Secretary to the State Government, Head of Service and three Director-Generals.

”We will not condone laxity or complacency at this critical time of the state’s journey out of the woods as the bandits are fast being routed out.

”We are in a new beginning that will usher in peace and conducive atmosphere for development to thrive,” he said.

The governor reviewed the successes being recorded as a result of the recent security measures taken to route out the bandits in the state.

”Hundreds of the bandits have been killed and several others arrested along with hundreds of informants and their collaborators.

”The State Government also initiated palliative measures to address the hardship being experienced due to the measures earlier taken,” he said.

The governor called on the people to continue to exercise patience:”because there is certainly light beaming at the end of the tunnel”.

Matawalle also took time to review his recent visits to the U.S. and Turkey where he said the two-week official engagements ended with positive results.

The governor said that many companies signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State Government on wide range of developmental initiatives.

”The MoUs cut across science, health, education, security and commerce.

”A Turkish company will engage in the provision of fighter drones to further assist us in the fight against the bandits in the state.

”This will be consolidated on Oct. 20 when the Turkish President will visit Nigeria and meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

”Additionally, the MoU with Cuba is in the ares of science, health and technology.

”This will enable students from Zamfara studying in those fields in Cuba”, he said.

The governor also discussed with the Board of Directors of Medical Assistance Programmes(MAP) International on medical health supplies, particularly for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, and the upgrade of medical equipment in Zamfara.

MAP also donated five containers of hospital supplies, one of which is already on its way to Lagos.

It pledged to send more medical supply containers to supplement the five that had already been donated to the State.

Accoding to him another important achievement recorded during the visit include; the meeting with the Turkish -Nigerian Business Congress along with some Nigerian Governors where they met with more than 20 companies willing to invest in the concerned states.

Those sworn in among others are Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe as the Secretary to the State Government and Kabiri Gayari as Head of Service Kabiri Gayari.(NAN)

