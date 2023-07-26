Zamfara Govt. vows to tackle water scarcity across the state

By Shuaib Sadiq

Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, on Wednesday in Gusau affirmed his commitment to provide potable water to residents of Gusau, the state capital and other Local Government Areas in the state.

Lawal spoke at Government House, while receiving an interim report of the Zamfara State Water Restoration Advisory Committee, headed by Bawa Dauran.

The governor commended the team for contribution in advancing his government’s vision to address the lingering water scarcity in the state.

“It is a happy moment for us to receive this interim report considering that our state is faced with serious water scarcity challenge.

“This is instrumental in our resolve to mitigate the suffering of the people and of course, provide them with potable water.

“I made promises during my campaign among which is addressing water crisis. I want to re-assure the good people of Zamfara that my administration will do everything humanly possible to address this issue.

“I believe in this committee; we will get there, God willing. We will go through the report and consider the recommendations therein and do the needful to address the lingering issue”, he said.

He said it was interesting that the committee extended its work to other Local Government Areas, adding that doing so would provide all citizens of Zamfara with portable water.

Earlier, the committee chairman, Dauran, said though the state had faced serious water supply challenges he was confident that his committee’s report, if well implemented would solve the problem.

He said the interim report provided details of how the committee carried out its assignment to arrive at the recommendations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Lawal on July 8 inaugurated the eight-man committee to provide a lasting solution to the water problem that had lingered across the state. (NAN)

