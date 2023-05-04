Zamfara Govt, USAID collaborate on local health system

By Ishaq Zaki 08164134930

The Zamfara State Ministry of Health is collaborating with the t (USAID-funded project: “Local Health System Sustainability Project (LHSS)” to strengthen the local health system in the State.’

The State Commissioner of Health, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar, while declaring open an oversight committee meeting on Basic Healthcare Provision Funds, on Thursday in Kaduna, commended the USAID.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the LHSS project is partnering with both federal and state governments to expand sustainable health financing for improved health system performance.

The meeting was organised by the State Ministry of Health, with support of LHSS.

The meeting has participants from Zamfara Contributory Health Care Management Agency, State Primary Health Care Board, Hospital Service Management Board and Executives of Tertiary and Secondary Health Facilities in the state.

Other participants of the meeting include: National Health Insurance Authority, State Drugs Management Agency, Labour Unions, CSOs and the Media among others.

The commissioner, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Aliyu Maikiyo, said the objective of the meeting was to update stakeholders on Basic HealthCare Provision Funds (BHCPF) implementation.

He added that the meeting was also to identify and discuss the challenges affecting health care delivery.

The commissioner also said that the project would promote the local health system in ensuring universal health coverage.

“You know, we are here to review our activities of the last quarter.

“Looking at the critical stakeholders in this meeting I expect a successful outcome.

“Our hope is that our participants will make successful deliberations with a view of achieving the objectives of the project,’’ he added.

He commended Zamfara Contributory Health Care Management Agency and health facilities in the state for their efforts toward promoting universal health coverage.

The commissioner called on all the stakeholders to accelerate efforts toward promoting Universal Health Coverage in the state.

He expressed confidence that the meeting would provide solutions to various health challenges affecting common man at grassroots. (NAN)