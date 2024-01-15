Zamfara Govt to settle medical bills of injured soldiers

Gov. Dauda lawal of Zamfara has promised to settle medical bills of soldiers who sustained injuries while fighting against insecurity in the state.



Lawal gave the assurance at the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day on Monday, in Gusau.



He said that the assistance was to appreciate the enormous contributions of the troops towards restoring peace in the state.



Lawal, however, said the Remembrance Day celebration was timely, especially at the time when insecurity had negatively affected the economic growth of the state.



The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Mallam Mani Mummune, also expressed concern the bandits had already created a fear and uncertainty in most communities in the state.



He urged on the troops to confront headlong any attack by bandits in Zamfara.



According to him, the Armed Forces Remembrance Day provides an opportunity for Nigerians to assist the veterans who are alive but unable to earn a living.



“The occasion also a reminder for Nigerians to safeguard the Unity of the country,” he said.



He appealed to people of the state to support government’s fights against banditry and other activities towards restoring peace.



Earlier, state Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Ladan Aminu, urged the government to support the veterans and families of the falling heroes.



He enjoined Armed Forces to put in their best in fighting against insecurity across the country. (NAN)

By Ibrahim Ahmed

