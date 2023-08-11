Zamfara Govt. to construct 70km feeder roads with World Bank assistance

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara Government, in collaboration with the World Bank, is to construct 70 kilometres of feeder roads in the state to support farmers in the rural communities.

The funds is coming the World Bank’s Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES).

The state’s NG-CARES Coordinator, Mukthtar Ibrahim, disclosed this on Thursday in Gusau at a joint news conference organised by the NG-CARES State Coordinating Unit (SCCU) and State Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA).

According to the coordinator, the road project is targeted at supporting farmers in the rural communities to access their farms and to transport their produce with ease.

He said that the state government, under Gov. Dauda Lawal, would spend more than N6 billion on roads, education, health, empowerment, water and sanitation and nutrition projects across the state through three result areas of the NG-CARES.

“We will empower 8,000 women and 2,000 men from poor and vulnerable households across the state”, Ibrahim explained.

Also speaking, the General Manager, CSDA, Umar Nakwada, said the state government would implement total renovation and equipping of 60 secondary schools in 14 LGAs.

“The state government is also to carry out total renovation and equipping of the College of Health Sciences and Technology Tsafe, Zamfara, State College of Art and Sciences (ZACAS) and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp, Tsafe.

Nakwada noted that the projects were part of the government’s effort promoting socio-economic wellbeing, educational and infrastructural development, as well as to improving economic growth in the state.

“Other projects to be implemented include total renovation of 14 general hospitals, upgrade of Nasarawa Burkullu Primary Health Center (PHC) to a general hospital and total renovation of three PHCs in Gusau and Maru LGAs.

“Provision of 76 solar-motorised boreholes across the state, nutrition programme for women, infants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across the state”, Nakwada said.

Under the NG-CARES Labour Intensive Public Workfare (LIPW), the government will provide immediate employment opportunities for 900 unemployed youths and women in the state”, he said. (NAN)

