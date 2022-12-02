Zamfara Govt. spends N22m on school renovation, construction of healthcare centre 

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

Zamfara State Government has spent N22m in the renovation of eight classrooms at Government Day Secondary School Millennium Quarters and construction healthcare centre at Zawuyya area in Gusau.

The State Deputy Governor, Sen. Hassan Nasiha, disclosed this at an event to commission the two projects held concurrently in Gusau on Thursday.

According to the deputy governor, the idea of the renovation arose during his visit to the school some months ago, when he noticed the dilapidated condition of the abandoned structure.

He said the project, through the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) Programme and Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) Office, gulped over N11 million and with furniture.

He added that to address water shortage in the school, the state government also provided a motorised borehole for effective water supply, beneficial to the school and the entire community.

The Deputy Governor then assured the school management of the state government’s commitment to fence the school and renovate its Mosque.

While at Zawuyya, Sheikh Balarabe Nasiha said considering the population density of Almajiri students at the Qur’anic and Islamic Knowledge Training Institute, the government also in collaboration with the NG CARES and the CSDA State Office, spent over N8 million for the construction of the healthcare facility in the premises.

He explained that the provision of the facility was timely and aimed at giving first aid treatment to emerging issues of minor and major ailments.

The Principal of GDSS Millennium Quarters, Alhaji Ibrahim Maru and Dr. Atiku Shehu Balarabe of Zawuyya Babba, thanked the State Governor Dr. Bello Matawalle for availing them the opportunities to witness the gestures done to each of the benefitting sides.

They, therefore, reiterated their continuous commitments to maintain the facilities for the betterment of their students. (NAN)