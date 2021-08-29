Zamfara govt.’s security measures not politically- motivated – CP

Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Mr Ayuba Elkana, on Sunday, said that the security measures recently taken by the state government was not politically motivated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Bello Matawalle had recently announced seven drastic security measures, as part of his efforts at addressing the worsening security situation in the state.

Elkana, who spoke at a news conference on Sunday in Gusau, directed police personnel to ensure full enforcement of the security measures.

“It will be recalled that on Aug. 27, Gov. Matawalle, in his determination to stem the activities of criminal elements in the state, had announced about seven proactive security measures,” he said.

Part of the security measures, the police commissioner said, was that all weekly markets across the state be closed indefinitely and that no sale of fuel in jerry cans be allowed.

Another measure, he said, was the ban on the operations of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in Gusau between 8 pm. and 6 am. and 6 pm. to 6 am. in other local governments outside the state capital.

He also quoted the governor as directing that filling stations should not sell more than N10, 000 worth of petrol to commercial vehicles as well as placing ban on carrying firewood across the state.

Matawalle was also said to have suspended transportation of livestock outside the state, while those coming to the state must undergo thorough investigation to authenticate the genuineness of the livestock.

The security measure also included directive that no commercial motorcyclist must carry more than two persons at a time.

Elkana noted that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, would commence implementation of the security measures on Aug. 30.

“We are going to constitute a joint task force which will be responsible for the full enforcement of the directives,” he stated.

The police commissioner said that government and the security agencies were determined to end the lingering security challenges in the state, urging residents to comply with the security measures.

“We will not tolerate attempt by any person or group of persons to contravene any of these measures, as we are fully committed to ensuring that the full wrath of the law is applied to offenders,” he said.

“The new security measures are not politically motivated. Rather, they are in the best interest of the state of the people of the state,” Elkana said.

He also called on residents to remain law abiding and collaborate with security agencies in ensuring that peace and security were restored in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...