Zamfara Govt, PCN’s medical outreach targets 5,000 residents

By Shuaib Sadiq

Zamfara government and the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) have begun a medical outreach, targeting 5,000 beneficiaries.

The state Deputy Governor, Sen. Hassan Nasiha at the event, said that 2,000 persons would benefit from the free medical outreach in Gusau Local Government Area.

Nasiha said the programme was a collaboration between the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria and Zamfara State Government.

He said it was targeting beneficiaries from the four local governments in Zamfara Central Senatorial District.

“Gusau has the highest number with over 2,000 beneficiaries mostly women and children.Nasiha said Gov Bello Matawalle was focusing on the continuous provision of free health care service delivery and free education in the state.

He said the governor had approved the instant upgrade of Damba Health Care Centre to a full fledged General Hospital.

According to him, the governor has also directed the reconstruction of the General Hospital, Gusau to meet current medical needs of the people.

The deputy governor said Matawalle had provided 147 Primary Health Care Centres in all the 147 wards with ambulances to convey patients with major health concerns.

He lauded PCN and other stakeholders for the ongoing medical outreach in the zone.

The deputy governor appealed to the medical personnel to refer complicated cases to appropriate health facilities for further attention.

The Consultant, Dr Fatima Abdullahi, expressed appreciation to the government, the Gusau Emirate and all concerned for adequate mobilisation and publicity that led to the massive turnout of patients from all parts of Gusau Local Government Area.

Abdullahi reiterated the team’s commitment towards providing the required services to all the accredited patients.

She urged them to respect the guiding principles of the exercise, to achieve the target objectives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe; State Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Gayari, and the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello were among those that attended the event. (NAN)

