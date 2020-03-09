Zamfara govt mulls new strategy to tackle insecurity

The Zamfara Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran has announced the state government’s plan to review its security strategy to tackle banditry and other criminality.

Dauran made this known on Monday at a meeting with members of the volunteer security group, known as “Yansakai” in Gusau.

The commissioner said that, the new measures would ensure that all unrepentant bandits and other criminal elements denounced their activities or face arrest.

He said the state government was aware of the threats faced by the repentant bandits and members of the Yansakai from those who refused to embrace the peace accord initiated by Gov. Bello Matawalle in 2019.

He lauded the conduct those who denounced criminality after they surrendered their weapons and urged them to sustain the peace.

In his message at the meeting, Matawalle who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Maru said the government would do everything in its powers to sustain the peace in the State.

He promised to support farmers to go about their farming businesses in the coming rainy season without hindrances.

Matawalle said, “we have concluded arrangements with the federal government to get more security personnel deployed to the state.”

The state Secretary of the Yansakai, Alhaji Sani Babban-Doka in his remarks, urged the government to ensure simultaneous aerial and ground surveillance with a view to rid the state of criminals.

The meeting was attended by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Usman Nagogo and the representative of the 1 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Gusau. (NAN)