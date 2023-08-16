Zamfara Govt introduces Performance Index for 18 Commissioners

By Ishaq Zaki

The Zamfara Government has introduced Performance Index for the 18 new Commissioners in the state.

Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara made this known during a ceremony for the inauguration of commissioners in Gusau.

“You must redouble your efforts because you will be assessed based on key performance index ,” he said.

The governor therefore urged them to cultivate good working relationship and synergy with their ministries for the betterment of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Oath of office was administered on the newly appointed members of the State executive council by the State Chief Judge, Justice Kulu Aliyu. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

