Zamfara state said on Saturday that it had provided the World Bank-assisted Community and Social Development Project (CSDP) with N150 million, to executed 88 micro projects in rural communities, in the past two years.

Gov. Bello Matawalle, made the disclosure when he received the National Coordinator of CSDP, Dr Abdulkarim Obaje, on Saturday, in Gusau, the Zamfara capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obaje was represented by Mr Niyi Oduneye, the Head, Monitoring and Information Management, Federal Project Support Unit.

Matawalle noted that the CSDP had impacted positively on the lives of the people of Zamfara due to the additional support and encouragement provided by the state government.

” The CSDP project performed creditably well from 2019, when we assumed office. The state government has approved and released N150 million to the Zamfara State CSDP from 2019 to 2020.

” We feel proud that CSDP, as a project, has achieved the successes within 15 months of our coming to office.

” Overall, facts made available to us have shown that from July 2009 to September 2020, CSDP has assisted 262 communities and groups to implement 744 projects at the total cost of over N2 billion.

On his part, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, the General Manager, Zamfara State CSDP, said that the state was one of the pioneers states in the project, in the country.

Muhammad disclosed that the CSDP provided financial support to various communities, to implement 744 micro projects worth N263 million.

He said that the main areas of intervention in the state were education, provision of health facilities and water.

” Education took about 60 per cent of the resources that we are able to give to communities to execute projects,” he said.

Earlier, Oduneye, the representative of the CSDP National Coordinator, assured of the project’s continuous support to the development of hard to reach communities in Zamfara.

He explained that the project was meant to improve access of the poor to social and economic infrastructure, while increasing the availability and management of development resources at community level.

NAN reports that the CSDP, is one of the projects in the World Bank’s country portfolios, using a Community Driven Development (CDD) approach, by which communities are the drivers of their project needs.

The CSDP provided 90 per cent of the funds for the micro projects, solely initiated by poor communities, for which they contribute the rest 10 per cent in cash and in kind. (NAN)

