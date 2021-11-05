Zamfara Govt digitises broadcast media outfits

The Zamfara Government says it is digitising thr operations of its broadcast media outfits with a view to meeting the new 2022 deadline set up by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, the state Commissioner for Information, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Friday.Dosara said: “

The state government is in contact with the NBC to ensure that we are not left out.“All the necessary equipment, facilities and logistics for the state-owned AM and FM Radio and Television stations had been purchased by the state government.“We are now remodelling the structures preparatory to the installation of the equipment.”Meanwhile, the commissioner has disclosed that the state government has established the State Media Corporation.This, he noted, was with the view to centralising the operations of all the state-owned media outfits.According to him, with the development, the media outfits in the state have now been brought under one umbrella.

They are Zamfara Radio AM, Zamfara Radio FM, Gold City FM, Zamfara Television Service, Legacy Newspaper, Government Printing Press and Censorship Board.“

This is to make the media industry in the state more efficient and effective in their operations.“They will each operate independently; although they are now under one administrative structure and will be reporting to the media corporation,” he explained.Dosara stated that efforts are on to upgrade the capacity of members of staff in the area of modern ICT.In the same vein, the commissioner disclosed plans to open more offices and bureaus in all the 19 Northern states.“This is to have a wider coverage, standardise their operations, as well as boost their Internally Generated Revenues.“

These are part of the reforms I initiated upon my assumption of duty and they would be vigorously pursued,” he explained: (NAN)

