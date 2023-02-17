Zamfara Govt denies non-payment of workers salaries, table payment with old naira notes

…describes allegation as wicked, malicious propaganda

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Zamfara state government has denied allegations of non-payment of six months staff salaries and table payment with old naira notes.

A statement signed by the State’s Commissioner of Information, Ibrahim Dosara

described the allegations as wicked and malicious propaganda by some unscrupulous mischief makers paid to tarnish the reputation of the Governor.

Dosara who noted that the attempt to drag the image of the Governor to the mud was borne out envy of the huge successes the has achieved and support he enjoys from all nooks and crannies of the state going to the forthcoming general elections.

He said,”The Zamfara state government notes with dismay the story being peddled around by some unscrupulous elements alleging that the government owes the state workers 6 (six) months salaries and the the government is now paying the workers on table payment, using the humongous amount of old naira notes stashed by the Gov of the state His Excellency Hon (Dr) Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun.

“The wicked and very malicious propaganda by some unscrupulous mischief makers paid to tarnish the hard earned reputation of the Governor is nothing but envy of the huge successes being recorded by the government of Zamfara state under the able leadership of His Excellency Hon Dr Bello Mohammed Matawllen Maradun in the last three and a half years of his administration and the support the Gov is enjoying from all the nooks and crannies of Zamfara State towards the forthcoming general elections.”

Dosara advised the general public to disregard such misinformation and deceit, adding that it was baseless and unfounded.

“The general public is therefore advised to disregard such misinformation and deceit, as it is baseless and unfounded.

“The general public wish to note that His Excellency Governor Bello Mohammed Matawallen Maradun has never skipped a month without payment of his workers salary right from the inception of his administration to date.

“The state workers and the Labour Union are witnesses to this fact,” he said.

The Zamfara Commissioner for Information pointed out that recently, the government also implemented the 30,000 national minimum wage to the state workers and have since November been enjoying the minimum wage.

“This is in addition to the allocation of over 1000 housing units at 40 percent discounted rate to the workers with a view to making sure that each and every worker owns a house of his own after retirement from service.

“The workers have also been given the privilege to pay the sixty percent in ten years time.

“Rather than trying to sabotage the effort of the Buhari Administration to ensure credible and acceptable general elections in Nigeria, the pay master of this mischief should concentrate in convincing electorate to accept and support them.”

The Commissioner revealed that Gov Matawalle has already made it categorically clear and given authority to all anti-corruption agencies in the country to ransack all his residences wherever they exist in the country and confiscate any stashed money found in them.

“This was said times without number and to the knowledge of the Nigerian public and beyond.

“The mischief makers and their pay masters should device another deceptive malicious propaganda, as this one has failed. Shame to you enemies of true democracy and the progress of Nigeria. Gov Matawalle will always be in the forefront to salvage his people, despite the resistance by the few unscrupulous elements,” he said.