Zamfara govt constructs 43 PHCs, distributes147 ambulances

Zamfara Government on Sunday inaugurated 43 newly constructed Primary Health Care Centers (PHCs) and distributed 147 tricycle ambulances to boost access to health services in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the health centres were constructed under the government programme of providing one functional PHC in each of the 147 political wards of the state.

Gov. Bello Matawalle said in a message to the inauguration of one of the completed health centres at Sabongida, Bungudu Local Government Area, that the remaining PHCs were at various stages of completion.

Represented by his Deputy, Sen. Hassan Nasiha, the governor said that the 43 PHCs were fully equipped to provide quality health services to patients at the grassroots.

He directed the state Primary Healthcare Board (PHCB) to ensure full utilization of the facilities for the benefit of all residents.

Matawalle called on contractors handling the remaining facilities to complete them or risk revocation of the contract.

“We are always focusing to ensure effective health care delivery for our people, this is in our bid to reduce the souring indices in our infant and maternal deaths.

“The tricycle ambulances were equipped with requisite essential equipment to facilitate quick emergency response.

“I therefore, urge communities in the state, especially pregnant mothers in rural communities to take advantage of this,” the governor added.

Matawalle said his administration had distributed ambulances and medical equipment to secondary health care facilities across the state.

Both the Emir of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, and the Commissioner, Local Government Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar S-Pawa, appreciated the intervention and pledged to ensure that the facilities served the people.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, PHCB, Dr Tukur Isma’il said the PHCs would help to reduce infant and maternal deaths and encourage pregnant women to go for antenatal care. (NAN)

