Zamfara govt. collaborates with FG to resettle IDPs

Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, says he is determined to collaborate with the National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to resettle all IDPs in the state.



The Director General, Media, Public Enlightenment and Communications to the governor, Alhaji Yusuf Idris, made the disclosure in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Sunday.



According to the statement, the governor stated this while hosting the National Commissioner for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Hajiya Iman Suleiman, who paid him courtesy visit at Government House, Gusau.



Gov. Matawalle said his administration will continue to support vulnerable people and will not relent in its efforts to improve their living standard of persons despite the security challenges facing the state and the nation in general.



He assured that he will collaborate with the commission to resettle all the affected communities in the state to appropriate places through the state Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.



He added that the humanitarian activities of his administration are designed to carter for the internally-displaced persons who are affected by the activities of bandits in the state.



The governor also promised to do everything humanly possible to protect the lives and properties of all citizens at all levels, especially as the state is experiencing very difficult times of bandits attacks which are displacing many innocent citizens.



He also informed the national commissioner that his administration is spending a lot in the provision of assorted food and medicament to IDPs in the state.



He then commended President Muhammadu Buhari for giving Zamfara State special attention in the construction of IDP’s resettlement city that would accommodate large number of persons with humanitarian concern.



Responding, Hajia Suleiman said she was in Zamfara to flag off the distribution of relief materials to the state IDPs and to intimate the governor of her commission’s preparedness to commence construction of resettlement city that will be utilised by all displaced communities.



Suleiman further said that the resettlement city is part of President Buhari’s pilot scheme that will be started in Zamfara, Katsina, Borno and Edo States with a view to reducing hardship on families displaced by the current security challenges.



She also informed the governor that a lots of humanitarian intervention that will benefit Zamfara people has been approved in the commission’s budget and will soon start manifesting in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...