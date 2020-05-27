Zamfara govt clarifies N2.9bn expenses on Ramadan palliatives

Share the news













Zamfara state government has made clarifications over an alleged N2.9 billion, making the rounds in the media, that the state government reportedly spent on Ramadan palliatives.

The media reports had quoted the state governor, Bello Muhammad, as mentioned the said amount in a statewide broadcast at the end of the month-long fast.

However, in a statement by the Spokesperson of the governor, Zailani Bappa made available to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday, the state government said, although the governor mentioned the said amount, “the breakdown of how that figure was arrived at was not reflected in the speech, which is drawing a lot of criticisms from the general public.”

According to the statement, while the government spent a total of N1.1 billion on Ramadan feeding, the balance “represents the cost of foodstuff acquired for Civil Servants in the state of which the state Government stood as guarantor.”

Read the full statement below:

The attention of Zamfara state Government House is drawn to stories carried on many media platforms of the sum of of N2.9 billion spent on the provision of Ramadan palliatives in the state.

The information rightly emanate from the speech read by His Excellency, Governor Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun) in a statewide broadcast to mark the end of the fasting period to wish all Muslims a stress free Sallah celebration.

Indeed, the Governor made mention of the said figures as palliatives cost during the period in question, but a breakdown of how that figure was arrived at was not reflected in the speech which is drawing a lot of criticisms from the general public.

Hence, the need for immediate clarification. The state government actually spent the sum of N1,100,000,000 in the provision of foodstuff, purchase of cooking materials and ingredients and in the payment of cooks for the supply of food twice daily in all the selected feeding centers across the state throughout the one month period of the Ramadan.

The balance is not actually an amount spent but represents the cost of foodstuff acquired for Civil Servants in the state of which the state Government stood as guarantor.

In repayment of the cost of the foodstuff by the benefitting civil servants, the state Government will subsidise the cost by offsetting a fraction of the cost of the items supplied.

Hence, the figure of N1,100,000,000 is the actual amount of money spent by the state Government during the festive period to ease the fasting of all citizens of the state, especially under the current pandemic of covid-19.

