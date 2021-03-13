Zamfara Govt charges MDAs on effective social protection Implementation

The Zamfara State government Friday in Gusau called Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in the state ensure effective implementation of its social protection programmes.

Mr Kabiru Muhammad, Permanent in the State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, made the call during the closing of social protection implementation for MDAs in the state.

Muhammad commended the Foreign Commonwealth Office (FCDO) for funding various programmes in the state through the organiser of the , Save the Children International (SCI).

He noted that the was timely especially, as the state government had signed the social protection policy.

“With the support of SCI, FCDO, we are working provide social protection law for the state, which will ensure proper of social protection activities and programmes in the state.

“I therefore urge the participants utilize what they have learned in their various offices.

“I sure all what were deliberated here from lectures and presentations by different facilitators if properly utilised will help in ensuring effective social protection implementation in the state,” he added.

Earlier, the Communication Officer of the SCI, Nura Dantawasa, commended the participants from different MDAs for attending the three-day training.

He called for more participation and cooperation from the Zamfara government and other stakeholders in the state.

Rilwanu Musa from the State Goals’ Office, who spoke behalf of the participants, commended the SCI, and the Zamfara State Government for selecting them for the training.

“We appreciate the facilitators of this training for giving us technical knowledge for proper implementation of social protection,” Musa said. (NAN)

