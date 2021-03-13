The Zamfara State government on Friday in Gusau called on Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in the state to ensure effective implementation of its social protection programmes.

Mr Kabiru Muhammad, Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, made the call during the closing of social protection implementation training for MDAs in the state.

Muhammad commended the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) for funding various development programmes in the state through the organiser of the training, Save the Children International (SCI).

He noted that the training was timely especially, as the state government had signed the social protection policy.

“With the support of SCI, FCDO, we are working to provide social protection law for the state, which will ensure proper coordination of social protection activities and programmes in the state.

“I therefore urge the participants to utilize what they have learned in their various offices.

“I am sure all what were deliberated here from lectures and presentations by different facilitators if properly utilised will help in ensuring effective social protection implementation in the state,” he added.

Earlier, the Communication Officer of the SCI, Nura Dantawasa, commended the participants from different MDAs for attending the three-day training.

He called for more participation and cooperation from the Zamfara government and other stakeholders in the state.

Rilwanu Musa from the State Sustainable Development Goals’ Office, who spoke on behalf of the participants, commended the SCI, and the Zamfara State Government for selecting them for the training.

“We appreciate the facilitators of this training for giving us technical knowledge for proper implementation of social protection,” Musa said. (NAN)

