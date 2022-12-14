Zamfara Govt cautions youths against thuggery in 2023 poll

Ibrahim G. Ahmad

The Zamfara Government, has cautioned youths against thuggery during political rallies for 2023 general election in the state.



Sen. Hassan Nasiha, the state acting governor said this at a one million man rally organised in support of Gov. Bello Matawalle for 2023 poll in Gusau on Wednesday.



Nasiha, also the state deputy governor, said the state had had enough security challenges,saying that government would not allow any security breach in the guise of politics.

He commended youths for organising the rally peacefully.

Earlier, the state’s Commissioner for Commerce and Industries, Alhaji Yazid Danfulani, said the rally was organised in recognition of the governor’s support for youths in the state.



Danfulani said that the Matawalle’s administration had given youths numerous opportunities to serve by appointing them as Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistant among others.



“We are optimistic that Matawalle have done enough to the teaming youths of the state, that made it an obligations to pay him solidarity in return.



” It is certain that youths of the state are ready vote for All Progressive Congress (APC) Candidates throughout 2023 general elections,” he said.



The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Sufuyanu Yuguda called on youths to collect their Permanent Voter Cards to ensure that they vote for the governor in the 2023 poll. (NAN)