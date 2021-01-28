Zamfara Govt begins test running Multi-million Naira FM station

Confirming this to newsmen in Gusau, the Executive Chairman of the State Radio and Television Service, Alhaji Saidu Maishanu, said that station would run from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The Zamfara Government on Thursday began test transmission for the multi-million naira digital FM station.

He said that the station can be tuned on 105.5.

”The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has okayed the test run. As we speak, the NBC engineer from Abuja is around to inspect this new section,” he said.