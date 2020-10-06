Zamfara govt begins own gold reserve

Zamfara government says it has started its gold reserve to reduce dependence on federal allocations.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Rabiu Garba, told journalists in Gusau on Tuesday that, although, there was a federal government ban on mining activities in the country, “the state government was able to purchase the commodity from licensed miners.

“At the moment, we have a pure gold reserve of over 30 kilos and as time goes by, we will continue to invest in this regard so that, like other states and other nations, we will be having our mineral reserves and ours will be in gold.