Zamfara Govt. approves re-opening of 7 weekly markets –information commissioner

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the re-opening of seven weekly markets that were earlier closed as part of measures to address the state’s security challenges, the State Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, announced in a statement he issued on Monday, in Gusau.

“This is to inform the general public that following reports of sanity in parts of the state, and series of requests by members of the public, the government has considered and approved reopening of the following weekly markets, beginning from Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

“The markets include; Nasarawar Burkullu Market, Bukkuyum local government area; Talata Mafara market, Talata Mafara local government area and Gusau market, Gusau local government area.

Others are, Shinkafi market, Shinkafi local government area; Kasuwar Daji market, Kaura Namoda local government area; Nasarawar Godel market, Birnin-Magaji local government area and Danjibga market, Tsafe local government area,” Dosara said.

He noted that the state government, however, did not approve the re-opening of the livestock markets (kara) of any of these markets, warning against any attempts to violate the order.

“People should not be seen carrying any weapons into the markets and no person should be seen attacking or threatening any body in the name of whatever group or organisations.

“Security agencies are, by this notice, directed to ensure that people carry out their lawful businesses within and around the markets, without harassment or intimidation.

“The Task Force on the implementation of the Executive Order of the state should ensure compliance and guard against any breach of the order”, Dosara said.

The commissioner added that the government would not hesitate to once again close down any market found to be violating the order (NAN)

