Zamfara Govt. appoints new CPG Acting Commandant 

The Zamfara Government has approved the appointment of retired Maj. Maikano Adamu as the Acting Commandant of the State Security Protection Guards (CPG).

The appointment followed the suspension of the former Commandant, retired Col. Rabi’u Yandoto.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Thursday by the State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mannir Haidara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Dauda Lawal had in Feb. 2024 launched the state’s owned security outfit, Community Protection Guards (CPG) as part of measures to tackle the lingering insecurity in the state.

“This is to inform the general public that Gov. Dauda Lawal has approved the appointment of retired Maj. Maikano Adamu as the Acting Commandant of the State Community Protection Guards (CPG).

“The appointment followed the recent suspension of former state CPG Commandant, retired Col. Rabi’u Yandoto by the state government,” he said.

The commissioner added that before his appointment, retired Maj. Adamu was the Deputy State Commandant of CPG, noting that Adamu’s appointment takes immediate effect.

The suspension of the former Commandant may not be unconnected to his recent radio interview, where he accused the state government of non payment of CPG staff salary and lack of logistics support to CPG operations in the state. (NAN)

By Ishaq Zaki