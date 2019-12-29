Zamfara govt alleges plans to destabilize state

Zamfara state government has alleged that intelligence reports have revealed plans by some people, which it described as “unscrupulous elements” in the state, to cause disharmony.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Enlightenement, Media and Communication, Zailani Bappa and forwarded to Newsdiaryonline on Sunday.

According to the statement, “Impeccable security reports have indicated that some unscrupulous elements in the state are planning to create disharmony in the state by sponsoring for unlawful demonstrations across the 14 local government areas of the state.

“The ploy is to give the wrong impression that the people of Zamfara State are dissatisfied with the efforts of the state government in maintaining peace in the rural areas.”

The government called on citizens to be wary of the “enemies of the state and resist” the attempt to draw the development of the state backward.

“The government of His Excellency, Dr Bello Muhammad (Matawallen Maradun) wishes to draw the attention of all and sundry to be wary of these enemies of the state and resist their desperate attempt to draw the hands of the clock backwards simply to discredit the solid achievements recorded in the last six months in the area of peace and reconciliation.

“We wish to put on record that peace is still reigning in Zamfara State and any hiccups are manifestation of a decade long of disharmony, friction and wanton death caused by acute maladministration in the past which the present government is working hard to address,” the statement read.

It also warned that it would not fold its arms to see saboteurs work against the state.

“The government of His Excellency, Dr Bello Muhammad hereby warn that it will not fold its arms and watch saboteurs to jeopardise the progress so far recorded in the area of peace and reconciliation in the state.”