Zamfara Govt adjusts curfew to curtail spate of attacks, looting, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

Following the commencement of Ramadan fasting, the Zamfara State Government has adjusted the statewide curfew to curtail the spate of attacks on innocent people, looting and vandalisation of government and public assets and property.

This is contained in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information, Zamfara state, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara made available to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday.

Dosara said hooligans, thugs and looters were still unleashing terror attacks and threatening innocent people across the state in the name of jubilation for the success of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the just concluded Governorship election in the state.

He disclosed that the adjustment of the curfew was also to enable people to attend to the required religious rites and obligations in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He said,”This to notify the general public that, following the commencement of Ramadan fasting, the state government under the leadership of His Excellency Hon Dr Bello Mohammed Matawllen Maradun MON, Barden Hausa and Shatiman Daular Usmaniya has deemed it necessary to adjustment the time of the ongoing statewide curfew which was imposed by the government to curtail the spate of attacks on innocent people, looting and vandalisation of government and public assets and property in the name of jubilation for the success of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP at the just concluded Governorship election in the state.

“The curfew is now from 10pm to 5am, effective from today Thursday, March 23rd, 2023. This is to enable people to attend to the required religious rites and obligations in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“It is noticed that hooligans, thugs and looters are still unleashing terror attacks and threatening innocent people across the state. Government will not condone such unruly behaviour and will deal decisively with anyone caught disrupting the peace being enjoyed in the state.”

He urged politicians to guide their supporters to eschew violence in the state.

“Politicians are hereby advised to guide their supporters to eschew violence and remain pacifists for the unity, progress and development of our dear state.

All security agencies are by this notice directed to ensure strict compliance until when the required peace and normalcy are restored in the state.

“The government is wishing the Muslim ummah happy and peaceful Ramadan fasting,” he stated.