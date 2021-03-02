Zamfara governor’s wife welcomes release of abducted Jangebe schoolgirls

The Wife of the Zamfara Governor, Hajiya Aisha Matawalle, on Tuesday welcomed the release of the abducted students of the Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Jangebe.
Matawalle in a statement issued in Gusau by her Press Secretary, Zainab Abdullahi, said she was overjoyed by their release.
She commended her husband for his efforts which led to the release of the abducted schoolgirls.
The wife of the governor also the girls, parents and entire people of the state to consider the incident as an act of God.
“My word to the victims is that you should not discouraged over this sad incident. You must aspire to further your education.we are proud of you,” she said.
She appealed to the people of the state to continue to offer prayers for the sustenance of peace and stability in the state. (NAN)