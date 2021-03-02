Zamfara governor’s wife welcomes release of abducted Jangebe schoolgirls

The Wife of the Zamfara Governor, Hajiya Aisha Matawalle, on Tuesday welcomed the release of the abducted students of the Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Jangebe.

Matawalle in a statement issued in Gusau by her Press Secretary, Zainab Abdullahi, said she was overjoyed by their release.

She commended her husband for his efforts which led to the release of the abducted schoolgirls.