Zamfara Governor’s wife tasks Fulani leaders on peaceful coexistence

The Wife of Zamfara Governor, Hajiya Balkisu Matawalle has urged Fulani leaders in the state to caution their wards against acts the could jeopardise the ongoing peace dialogue in the state.

Balkisu made the call at the installation of Ardo of Zurmi emirate, Alhaji Yakubu Majjo held at Zurmi emir’s palace on Tuesday in Zurmi.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fulani leaders in the state recently honoured the Governor’s Wife with the title of ‘Bezar Fulani’ (the mother of all Fulani in the state).

Balkisu was represented at the event by one of her aides, Hajiya Hadiza Maharazu.

She noted that there was a need for Fulanis in the state to strengthen their peaceful coexistence and support the peace dialogue initiated by the state government for the betterment of the state.

She commended the state government and security agencies for introducing the peace dialogue.

“We commend Fulani leaders in the state for their support and cooperation with the state government’s peace process which led to the return of peace in the state within few months.

“We consider the success as a major of achievement by governor Bello Matawalle’s administration in the state in less than a year.

“As Fulani leaders, you have the responsibilities of controlling your wards, you need to reach out to some of your members who refused to comply with the ongoing peace dialogue to embrace peace”, she said.

“I will like to use this medium to call on fellow Fulani and Hausa communities to ensure unity among themselves and also strengthen the long existing cordial relationship between them and other communities,” she added.

The governor’s wife lauded the emir of Zurmi, Abubakar Atiku for honouring Alhaji Yakubu Majjo as the ‘Ardo of Zurmi.’

She described the gesture as an honour to the entire Fulanis in the state.

In his remarks, the Emir of Zurmi, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku said the appointment of Alhaji Yakubu Majjo as Ardon Fulani of Zurmi was based on his capacity and performance.

“We are satisfied with his support and cooperation to peace building in Zurmi emirate and Nigeria in general,“he said.

The monarch charged the newly appointed Fulani leader to consider the tittle as a motivator to his kind efforts to support humanity,“he said.

The leader of the repentant bandits in Zurmi emirate, Kachalla Barnakejo, promised to continue to sustain the peace dialogue initiated by the state government.

Barnakejo said, “we have surrendered all our arms, we promised total support to the ongoing peace dialogue in the state,“he said.

The new Ardo of Zurmi, Alhaji Yakubu Majjo promised to promote peace and unity among Fulanis and other communities. (NAN)