Zamfara governor warns on recurrent criminality

Governor Bello Mohammed, has assured that his administration will continue to respond to recurrent criminality.

He also warned that, more than any other time, the pursuit for peace in the state, will now strictly bear carrot and stick approach to acts of criminality.

The governor handed down the warning when he summoned a stakeholders meeting on Saturday, to discuss security issues.

In a statement by his Spokesperson, Zailani Bappa the governor wondered “why some stakeholders who have earlier allowed peace to reign in the state, are allowing themselves to slide back into criminality in some parts of the state”, a situation he said, can never be tolerated.

Already, the state Government has stepped up its fight against banditry as it continues to escalate in neighbouring states of especially Katsina and Sokoto.

This past one week, two squadrons of the Nigeria Police was established in the state while the 200 purchased Hilux vans by his administration for the fight against banditry by the security operatives, have arrived the state.

In the same light, the Governor commended the Federal government for launching a special Military operation that will cover the entire States of the North-West and promised the total support of his administration to this effort.

The meeting, which comprised of all the traditional rulers in the state, all the security operations Chiefs in the state, all the leaders of Fulani groups in the state and all the Vigilante leaders and those of ‘Yan Sa Kai, was held behind closed doors.

The governor however, warned that the meeting was the final stage at arresting the impending threat to the acquired peace in the state and reiterated the commitment of his administration to deal decisively with anyone or group attempting to wind the hands of the clock backwards.

After the meeting, all leaders of the stakeholders present at the meeting expressed their satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting and promised to ensure that the peace in the state will be maintained in spite of the recent hiccups witnessed in Tsafe, Maru and Dan Sadau.

