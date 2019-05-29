Zamfara governor warns bandits to repent or …

The new Zamfara Gov. Alhaji Bello Matawalle has warned armed robbers, kidnappers and other criminals in the state to repent or face the consequences of their actions.

The governor gave the warning in his inaugural speach during his swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday in Gusau.

Matawalle said killing, kidnapping and destruction of people property must end, warning that his administration would not condone them.

He said “I will be in touch with all stakeholders ranging from security chiefs, traditional and religious leaders in the state with a view of finding a lasting solution to the menace.”

He said insecurity had grounded the state’s development in agriculture, industry, health, education and others.

He said that the security challenges had resulted in poverty, unemployment and illiteracy.

He gave the assurance that the state government would address poverty and unemployment.

Matawalle also advised the people of Zamfara to be law-abiding, saying that his administration would not tolerate taking laws into one’s hands.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the swearing-in ceremony was attended by People Democratic Party supporters, members of other parties, top government officials, traditional and religious leaders as well as friends and members of the families of the governor and his deputy.

NAN reports that Matawalle emerged Zamfara Governor following Friday’s Supreme Court judgment that nullified the elections of all APC candidates in the state in the 2019 General Elections.

A five-man panel led by the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, unanimously declared the first runners-up in the elections in the state as the winners of all the posts earlier declared to have been won by the APC and its candidates

The judgment centred on the governorship, state House of Assembly and the National Assembly elections conducted in Zamfara on Feb. 23 and March 11.

APC candidates, including the outgone Gov. Abdulaziz Yari, who was elected to the Senate, had won most of the offices contested for in the 2019 elections, with PDP placing first runners-up. (NAN)

