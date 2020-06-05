Zamfara governor swears-in new LG sole administrators

Share the news













Governor Bello Mohammed, has appointed and sworn in 14 local government Sole Administrators in the state.

This follows a recommendation from the state House of Assembly on Thursday, after it dissolved the local government councils.

“In its second extra-ordinary sitting on Thursday, the House of Assembly dissolved the Local Government Councils in the state due to financial recklessness and improper record keeping by the Local Government Councils,” according to a statement by the Spokesperson of the governor, Zailani Bappa.

Governor Muhammad said the decision of his administration to immediately abide by the recommendation of the Legislature was born out of the fact that the people’s interest is paramount to his administration.

He called on the new administrators to immediately assess the security situation in their respective areas and submit their report in two weeks time.

He said that all the newly appointed administrators are now placed under a probation period of three months.

The Governor also swore in the recently appointed Commissioner for Science and Technology and three newly appointed Permanent Secretaries.

The Local Government Sole Adminiistrators include Alhaji Ahmed Balarabe Anka for Anka Local Government, Alhaji Abu Makau for Bakura, Alhaji Muhammad Umar for Birnin Magaji and Alhaji Nasiru Zarumi Masama for Bukkuyum.

Ohers include that of Bungudu, Alhaji Abdulazeez Ahmed and Ibrahim D Ibrahim for Gummi. The new Sole Administrator for Gusau is Alhaji Sanusi Sarki Gusau while Alhaji Salisu Isah Dangulbi is for Maru Local Government Area.

Alhaji Shehu Muhammad Faru will take charge of Maradun Local Government area while Alhaji Lawali Isah Abdullahi is for Kauran Namoda Local Government Area, Alhaji Sani Galadima Shinkafi is for Shinkafi local Government and Alhaji Abubakar Musa for Talata-Mafara.

The newly sworn in Commossioner for Science and Technology is Alhaji Lawal Abubakar (Zannan Shinkafi) The three new Permanent Secretaries are Alh. Abubakar Jafar Maradun for Office of the Executive Governor, Alh. Garba Ahmad Gusau for Ministry of Finance and Alh. Bala Umar for Ministry of Lands.

