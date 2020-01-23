Zamfara governor swears in new Grand Khadi, 3 Special Advisers

Governor Bello Muhammad of Zamfara, has sworn in Sheikh Dahiru Muhammad Gusau, as the new Grand Khadi of the state.

A statement by the Special Adviser on Media, Zailani Bappa on Thursday, said Alhaji Bashir Madano Muhammad, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Maradun and Alhaji Muzakkiru Sidi Bawa Tsafe, were also sworn in as additional Special Advisers.

A Khadi for 14 years, Gusau and the new Special Advisers took their oath of office from the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kulu Aliyu.

Governor Muhammad admonished the new Grand Khadi to be upright and just as his actions and inactions would be accounted for before God.

He also urged other Judges to be upright and always remember that Zamfara State is the home of Sharia in Nigeria and that what the people expect from them is excellence in Justice delivery.

He promised that all Sharia Courts will be renovated, while all Judges will be provided with official cars.

“It is not befitting or even safe to site a Judge riding a commercial motorcycle”, Governor Matawalle observed.

The Governor said he had observed that whatever his administration announced to do, was attacked by the opposition, pointing out that projects such as these, were changes some people do not want, but his administration is bent on bringing these changes.

Muhammad added that a committee is already in place to look into the problems of the Judiciary in the state, assuring that Government will ensure the implementation of its recommendations.

In his vote of thanks, the new Grand Khadi thanked the Governor for the honour done to him and promised to carry out his duties without fear or favour.

“I promise to he firm and just in the discharge of my duties. We thank His Excellency for his intention to address the problems faced by the Judiciary”.

According to Sheikh Dahiru, the Court rooms in the state had not been renovated for more than ten years, and that Judges had not been paid their allowances for nearly a decade.