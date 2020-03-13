Zamfara governor signs MoU for aerial surveillance helicopters

In his additional move to ensure adequate security in Zamfara state, Governor Bello Mohammed has signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, with a security company in Dubai, Worldwide Jet Aviation SA, for the supply of MBB BO105 Bell 206 surveillance helicopters.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the governor, Zailani Bappa on Friday said “the originally American model of the choppers, is a recently remodelled type that has the capacity for advanced security surveillance, which is very convenient for the current war against terror in the state and its environs.

“The helicopters are rugged and have camera capacities as well as a three-hour stretch capacity for surveillance trip with a maximum speed of 224 km per hour and are equipped with tracker systems.

“When procured, the choppers are expected to be deployed for security surveillance and aerial patrol in the forests, borders and towns across the state in conjunction with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies in the state,” Bappa stated.