Zamfara governor sends delegation over citizen’s death trial in Saudi

Governor Bello Muhammad of Zamfara, has dispatched a delegation to Saudi Arabia over death trial of the state’s citizen, Ibrahim Ibrahim.

The mission of the delegation, led by the Commissioner for Special Duties and the Special Adviser on Judicial Matters, is to save the life Ibrahim, who is facing death sentence in Saudi Arabia.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the governor, Mr Zailani Bappa issued on Monday, said Ibrahim is facing charges of entering Saudi Arabia with hard drugs, an offence that is punishable by death under the laws of that country.

The statement added that two lower courts had earlier set the Zamfara Islamic cleric free, holding that Ibrahim was wrongly accused.

Against the judgement of the lower courts however, the Saudi authorities appealed to a higher court, which is also expected to rule on the matter on Tuesday.